Pirate101 launches a new gauntlet mode, but you’ll have to pay $39 to play it

If you’ve got a high-level Pirate101 character and $40 burning a hole in your pocket, then you’re in luck because KingsIsle Entertainment has unveiled some new DLC just for you that promises a gauntlet of challenges and meaty rewards for the victorious.

Say hello to The Aggrobah Job, a $39 piece of DLC you access via a housing item, which in turn is used to access a series of four consecutive challenging battles in order to win its ultimate loot. There’s also a story portion involving a genie known as Nannar who takes characters on a journey through the sands of time to learn more about their parents and earn powerful gear. This DLC pack not only provides the aforementioned gauntlet, it also hands over 5,000 cash shop currency and a new companion known as Monty the Merciless.

Meanwhile, the MMO’s latest update makes adjustments to the Hawkules hero, the grizzly beast companion, and the Sinbad story content that should help ease some of its difficulty.

