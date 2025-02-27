Smite 2 brings back Artemis and Awilix while giving Thor a new aspect

It’s time to go a-hunting in Smite 2 with the game’s most recent patch, as it brings Artemis back from the first game to the sequel’s roster. Artemis is the goddess of the hunt in the Greek lineup, of course, but in Smite 2 she’s also the goddess of crowd control and dealing more damage to targets which have been crowd controlled. We’re not sure why that part didn’t show up much in Greek texts from back in the day but we aren’t historians.

The game has also added a new aspect for Thor, so if you need something new to do with the thunder deity other than making Marvel references, this might be your incentive. And next week Awilix will also come back into the game, so if you’re not really about lightning or hunting but are about lunar deities you are still being well-served by the patch. Check out the full patch notes to get ready for the antics.