Stars Reach crosses $400,000 pledged and unlocks waterworld Hansien species

The absolute juggernaut of Stars Reach’s Kickstarter continues to barrel forward, with the fundraising campaign already doubling its starting $200K target and unlocking its first stretch goal.

As of Wednesday evening, Stars Reach saw over $402,000 pledged toward the creation of this scifi sandbox, with 2420 backers thus far. Considering that there’s most of a month to go, we’re taking all bets how high this might (stars) reach before all is said and done.

And because the project pushed past the $350K mark, the first stretch goal was unlocked to access the Hansian species. “The Hansians are a branch of humanity that evolved to thrive on a watery homeworld, adapting over generations with iridescent skin, gills, and webbed fingers and toes,” the devs explained.

The next stretch goal, which will be hit at $450K, vows to unlock visual customization for craftable items.