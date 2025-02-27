Throne & Liberty video discusses Wilds of Talandre’s boss fight access, character progression, and combat

Before you know it, March 6th will be here and with it Throne & Liberty’s new update Wilds of Talandre. So that means that the devs at Amazon Games are looking to keep the hype engine a-whirrin’ with another video that shares some more details about adjustments arriving with the free expansion’s release.

The video first talks about three portal options for instanced boss fights: peace, which will let PvE players team up; faction, which randomly matches players or pre-formed groups into PvPvE boss fights; and guild, which pits guilds against each other for 1v1 PvP, matching them based on performance data and number of players.



As for arch bosses, those will remain in the open world for GvG battles but will also offer peace and faction portals. Amazon explains that these changes are another effort to stop mega-alliances from dominating and gatekeeping larger-scale activities.

Next up are changes to progression. This includes a consolidation of gear tokens, diversification of where players can earn these updated tokens including from new weekly missions, and adding more opportunities to earn materials for arch boss weapons.

It also introduces a new system that lets players “slot” up to two pieces of gear to a fully improved item of the same type (i.e., chest piece to chest piece) in order to have them be equal in strength, opening ways for players to try out alternate weapons or new builds without having to enhance another set of equipment.

Finally, the video summarizes overall combat updates that remove the slowed character speed while in combat, increase the base range of melee attacks, enhance fluidity for several skills, improve tab-targeting and click-targeting, and increase maximum zoom by 33%. The month of April will also bring better target visualization, a target-of-target display, and monster type indicators on enemy nameplates.

Other adjustments coming include increased activity point rewards for dynamic events, confirmation of the arrival of raid frames on March 13th, rune management updates in April, the ability for console players to adjust their HUDs using a controller, and ways for new and returning players to earn Tier 2 blue gear to help players keep pace with Talandre’s additions.

Meanwhile, the most recent patch to the game has completed earlier confirmed server merges and ramps up arch boss spawns temporarily until Talandre arrives.