Warframe prepares for its anniversary event next week

It may seem hard to believe that Warframe has been running for more than a decade now, but it is absolutely true. In fact, the game’s 12-year anniversary event is just around the corner and will kick off on March 7th to delight fans with plenty of celebrations. That includes affinity and credit boosts for the weekends, returning Dex-branded rewards, all-new Dex-branded rewards, and limited-edition merchandise to celebrate 12 years. It’s an even dozen!

Of course, that’s not all that’s coming to the game in the near future; the Techrot Encore update is fast approaching, and you can get another preview of that content on Friday when the newest developer livestream hits on Friday at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Players are promised an in-depth look at the upcoming new Warframe, Temple, along with a glimpse of the new Protoframes arriving with the update and more content to be revealed. So be sure to tune in if you can’t wait another moment for the glam rock frame of war.