Whatever happened to 2-D pixel art Brazilian MMO Kakele?

Hey, what are those Brazilian developers down at ViVa Games doing these days? The studio’s 2-D pixelart MMO Kakele still is riding the high of releasing the game’s Orcs of Walfendah expansion this past December.

“This expansion introduces a captivating orc-themed storyline, where players will face diverse orc enemies, explore uncharted regions, and unlock an array of exciting features, including new cards, pets, mounts, and auras,” the studio posted. “Fans of character customization can look forward to additional clothing add-ons, while mid-level players gain access to powerful new equipment.”

Orcs of Walfendah also introduced a few welcome quality-of-life improvements such as larger inventory, “enhanced training mechanics,” and better event rewards. Kakele is available on PC and mobile and offers crossplay between each type.