Black Desert begins celebrating nine years on PC, opens new tales and boss fight on mobile

We are not ones to argue over when the PC version of Black Desert gets to celebrate a milestone, especially if it means we get to eat cake early. We support early cake eating. We also support the variety of events planned for the MMORPG’s ninth anniversary.

The festivities are already beginning this weekend with hot time boosts, anniversary seals, and a gift box to find from now until March 20th. After that, players can expect unique permanent title handouts, GM-led events, Twitch Drops handed out during content creator streams, and a Black Shrine leaderboard event; most of these events are kicking off in March, so regular fans will probably want to look through the lineup for more details.



As for this week in BDO PC, that brings a replay feature for the Arena of Solare that lets players watch matches for the mode’s top 10 performers by class, lowered enhancement cost for blackstar weapons, and adjustments to the Golden Pig Cave, among other updates.

Moving over to BDO Mobile, this week is opening new tales for the Land of the Morning Light that is highlighted by a new co-op boss fight against Imoogi the Mystical Being of the Black Rain. The patch has also added a new monster zone, some class adjustments, and the option for the Fairy to automatically use stamina potions.

Last but arguably least (comparatively speaking), BDO Console is hosting a color-coded screenshot contest that grants goodies to character outfits decked out in blue or green (get it?) and will even hand out free dyes to make it easier to participate.