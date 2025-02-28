Diablo IV quietly extends its current season by two weeks while Diablo II preps Season 10

Here’s an important calendar note for Diablo IV players: Blizzard quietly extended Season 7 by a substantial two weeks.

That means that Season of Witchcraft saw its end date pushed forward from April 15th to the 29th. Of course, this could be a helpful factor if you’re behind and need that extra time, or it could be frustrating if you’re done and want to move on to the next phase of the ARPG.

Over in Diablo II: Resurrected, however, Blizzard is gearing up for Ladder Season 10, which starts on March 7th. “Ladder Season 10 will usher in a new opportunity for brave adventurers to race to Level 99 and amass powerful loot along the way. We cannot wait to see which determined souls carve their name into the Leaderboard this time,” the devs said.