Monsters & Memories is running an impromptu stress test this afternoon to test server stability

If you have an open afternoon, Monsters & Memories has a slot in its Friday playtest for you starting at 1 p.m. EST.

“This is a Technical Stress Test, and there is lots of in progress work that may be unpolished, imbalanced, or broken,” Niche Worlds Cult says. “There is also the possibility of lag and other stability issues.’

“The purpose of this Stress Test will be to see where we’re at currently with server stability. There will only be one East Coast PvE server available. The Stress Test will last a maximum of 4 hours (ending at 5pm Eastern). Characters from the previous test will be available. If we run into stability issues, we may patch the game or, if absolutely necessary, end the playtest (with the hope of running another in the coming days or weeks after).”

Would-be testers can create an account and sign up for the test through Discord or just log into their existing account. The devs do promise a “longer, more stable and polished playtest sometime in the next 1-2 months.”