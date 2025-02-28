Pax Dei’s team is ‘confident’ that the sandbox MMORPG will launch in 2025

Pax Dei has big plans for its future that it can’t wait to share — which is why the developers sat down to answer 27 pressing questions from the community.

The biggest of these is, of course, if Pax Dei is still coming in 2025. And the answer from the devs is yes: “We’ve hit some delays with certain features, but we’re confident that we should be able to release Pax Dei this year! A full wipe will happen before release so that everyone can start fresh. We may do an additional world/character wipe before that, but we’re carefully considering how to make it as smooth as possible.”

Projects on the horizon for the sandbox MMO include new emotes, a lore delivery system, fast travel, a stone set for building, recycling, Spanish and Polish languages, and a prototype of a mount system.

The devs were a little more cagey in regard to a future monetization plan, saying that they are “finalizing some systems” but won’t be charging early access players when the game goes live.