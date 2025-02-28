Star Citizen discusses its latest narrative twist and what it means for alpha 4.0.2’s story missions

“This was a false flag operation,” say the narrative team members of Star Citizen, “and you fell for it.” And they’re doing it with smiles on their faces. That’s right, the latest plot twist that was unveiled during the overarching Fight for Pyro mission series is front and center in the game’s latest video, which also provides some information about what it all means moving into alpha 4.0.2. Once you get past the initial schadenfreude the writers are having at players’ expense, anyway.

For those who haven’t been following along, it was revealed that the Frontier Fighters faction are not exactly who they said they were, as they orchestrated the invasion of Stanton and caused Pyro to come under attack in order to take down criminal elements – even as disinterested gangs and civilians got caught in the collateral damage.



This leads to the next chapter known as Supply or Die, which is scheduled for March. The story will be focused on efforts to resupply and push back against the Frontier Fighters and plays out via new missions that guide players to one of six new depot locations in order to retrieve a specific commodity known as detatrine, new mining missions for ice and tin, and salvage missions that can be completed either through direct ship salvage or by salvaging exploded player ships.

Players on both the Headhunters and Citizens for Prosperity sides will want these resources, so naturally that means some PvP fights are likely to break out across Pyro – particularly at the detatrine depots – meaning participants will want to keep their heads on a swivel as the next phase begins. Just bear in mind that this is a “one and done” event according to CIG.