Star Wars The Old Republic’s March update includes Andor and Skeleton Crew cosmetics

Earlier this week, Broadsword streamed a preview of Star Wars The Old Republic’s 7.6.1 update, whose headline feature is Galactic Season 8, dubbed Rising Powers.

“Kai Zykken reaches out offering an opportunity to try out Czerka’s new Experimental Combat Enhancers,” the studio says. “In order to test the effectiveness of these seasonal items, players will be guided to jump back into Uprisings content. We will be opening up Uprisings to all players and make them available at level 10.” Players will also be stacked with buffs to make them competitive, as well as new rewards to make the effort worth it, including new titles and stronghold labels, probe droid minipets, a pair of speeders, decor, and Andor-themed hairstyles.

The studio also streamed a teaser for new Basilisk Prototype Venture Customizations, new B3-S1 Training Modules, a Skeleton Crew-inspired outfit, a speed boost legacy perk for subbers, and more cheevos for the Tatooine and Hoth Dynamic Encounters.

As for ongoing character modernization efforts, Broadsword says that its priorities remain reworking and improving assets and textures for seams, vibrant skin colors, wrinkles, and muscle definition, as well as lighting and… “additional species.” Ooooh.

We don’t have a hard date for the update yet beyond March.