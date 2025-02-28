Tickets for Warframe’s first TennoConcert become available March

Every year, Warframe’s TennoCon expands, and every year I wonder just how it could possibly get bigger. For 2025, it grows in a very unique direction — it added four letters! Just smash cert on the end of TennoCon and what do you get? TennoConcert! But it’s much more than just a word: Digital Extremes has added a whole new feature to the convention’s offerings in the form of a full-on concert. The concert will be held at a separate larger venue so that even more fans can attend festivities on the Friday night.

As Community Director Megan Everett shared with me during our Techrot Encore preview, DE understands many folks who want to participate missed out. Tickets to the 10th TennoCon sold out in minutes, after all. But thanks to the maximum capacity of the events center, there is no way to increase available tickets. “We had some discussions about what we can do to give people an experience if they weren’t able to get a TennoCon ticket,” she said. Now, folks who want to still come to London, Ontario, can attend the concert held at Southwestern Ontario’s biggest arena, Canada Life Place, which has a much larger capacity. Everett also noted that the concert goers will also have the chance to hang out with the devs at the concert. Note: All TennoCon ticket holders automatically have tickets to the TennoConcert.

While it won’t allow access to the convention proper, these tickets include access to a TennoLive keynote watch party at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel alongside the in-game TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack. Interested in being a part of the party? Tickets to this showcase of Warframe music will be on sale starting March 7th, 2025.