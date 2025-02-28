Warhammer Online Return of Reckoning plots more dungeons and events for the spring and summer

It would be pretty easy to assume that content for the Warhammer Online rogue server Return of Reckoning is mostly focused on the RvR battles and how the other players on your side of the fight just won’t freaking coordinate come on guys play the objective already FFS. Ahem. However, the spring and summer seasons for the fan-operated MMORPG have plenty of things on tap for PvE players to look forward to.

Leading off the plans is the start of testing for the return of the Lost Vale dungeon from March through May, with polishing for the left wing of the delve in March, the right wing in April, the middle wing in May, and final balancing in June, all for a full release in the summer.



The volunteer devs are also looking to improve existing dungeon content across spring, with plans to enhance the quality-of-life for several old dungeons and unify visual mechanics for all instances. There are also later (ie undated) plans for a new Tier 3 dungeon, a revamp of the Tomb of the Vulture Lord, and a rework of Tier 3 PvE questing.

As for live events, the next few months will see the Wild Hunt return in March, the Eastern Wyverns Easter event’s return in April, Sigmartag in May, the Feast of Shoika in June, and Twilight’s Tide mid-July. Efforts are also continuing on reimplementing an achievement section for live events.