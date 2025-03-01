A fan mod for Baldur’s Gate 3 recreates Tirisfal Glades from World of Warcraft

Recreating a thing in a totally different thing is a time-honored tradition and we are happy to report that Baldur’s Gate 3 has now done exactly this with the age-old art of Recreating Part Of World of Warcraft. And it’s with a rather ambitious mod, as instead of trying to recreate a starting zone for Elves or Dwarves or what-have-you, it’s for the Forsaken starting zone of Tirisfal Glades. Yes, despite the fact that you cannot normally be undead when playing BG3.

The current build of the mod is still rather early and doesn’t feature the full Tirisfal experience, so don’t expect to be able to go everywhere and stop by in the Undercity to say hello to Sylvanas along the way. Still, if you want to see what the old-school starter zone is like while rolling copious numbers of 20-sided dice, here’s your opportunity! And there’s more planned for the future to make this into a full campaign, even.