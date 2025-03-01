Here’s how to watch RuneScape’s Runefest this morning from the comfort of your couch

We’re lucky to be getting a RuneFest this year: Readers will recall that we haven’t seen Jagex hold its annual RuneScape event since 2019, as it was canceled thanks to COVID and then never resumed.

Or at least, it hadn’t until last year, when Jagex finally announced its return for last September… and then had to cancel that one too as the UK company that ran the events went belly-up and left RuneFest out of luck. In the end, Jagex moved the event to 2025, and it’s finally about to begin!

Obviously, the in-person event is long since sold out, but you can view the festivities yourself on Twitch without getting up off your sofa (or logging out of the game, for that matter).

Not all of the panels are streamed, but the big ones are. Most notably, the RuneScape keynote is set for 11 a.m. EST this morning, followed by the Old School RuneScape summit at 12:15 p.m. EST.