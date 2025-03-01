Whatever happened to 1996’s Meridian 59?

MMORPGs come and MMORPGs go, but one near-constant in this space since 1996 is the presence of Meridian 59. This 2.5D game has provided online adventures for nearly three decades now, and according to the official site, this completely free MMO is still pumping out new content.

The most recent activity around Meridian 59 was this past November’s Patch 1.4, which added Portuguese support, numerous world and gameplay fixes, better optimization, and even a visual overhaul.

“Thanks to updated rendering techniques, the game now has a cleaner look and tackles some long-standing visual issues,” the developers reported. “Plus, we’ve refreshed many rooms throughout the game, adding a few new details and discoveries for you to explore. Just a heads-up: these changes will require remapping of the updated areas, so be prepared as you dive back in.”

Prior to that, 2024 also saw the release of Patch 1.3 last May that touched on “Jala and arena updates to client and performance issues. Most notably though, it features the addition of labels and colors to help you more easily spot uncommon items, like cursed amulets or unique weapons, in the dialog boxes used for looting and trading.”

Learn more about Meridian 59 from our Game Archaeologist retrospective — and maybe download it from Steam and check it out for yourself!