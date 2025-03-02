MMO Week in Review: Stars Reach, Undermine(d), and BNS NEO

You know how I know the MMO genre still has some juice? Because it was hard as heck to catch up with everything that happened while I was sick in bed all week!

For example, RuneFest delivered long-term plans for RuneScape and OSRS, Jake Song apparently left XLGames and ArcheAge Chronicles, Dauntless admitted to a sunset, World of Warcraft’s Undermine(d) turned everyone into goblin mobsters, Blade & Soul NEO opened its doors, and of course, Stars Reach not only successfully funded on Kickstarter but is (as I type this) on the verge of half a million dollars. And on the non-MMO side of multiplayer, Monster Hunter Wilds finally launched and snagged everyone’s attention, and for good reason.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Whatever happened to 1996’s Meridian 59? - MMORPGs come and MMORPGs go, but one near-constant in this space since 1996 is the presence of Meridian 59. This 2.5D game has provided online adventures for nearly three decades…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
