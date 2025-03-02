MMO Week in Review: Stars Reach, Undermine(d), and BNS NEO

You know how I know the MMO genre still has some juice? Because it was hard as heck to catch up with everything that happened while I was sick in bed all week!

For example, RuneFest delivered long-term plans for RuneScape and OSRS, Jake Song apparently left XLGames and ArcheAge Chronicles, Dauntless admitted to a sunset, World of Warcraft’s Undermine(d) turned everyone into goblin mobsters, Blade & Soul NEO opened its doors, and of course, Stars Reach not only successfully funded on Kickstarter but is (as I type this) on the verge of half a million dollars. And on the non-MMO side of multiplayer, Monster Hunter Wilds finally launched and snagged everyone’s attention, and for good reason.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS