RuneFest 2025: RuneScape gets Leagues and new profession level caps in 2025, new vampiric region in 2026

Are you ready to deal with vampires in RuneScape? You’d better be because the major reveal from this year’s returning RuneFest event is the arrival of Havenhythe, a dangerous new zone that’s due to arrive early next year and unfurl over two years’ time.

Players will begin their first inroads to this new area by visiting the coastal town of Havenhyte, where players can find new Hunting targets to level the profession to a new level cap of 110. Later updates promise new swamp-filled areas that hide a new Archaeology site, a deadly new boss and new regions including the vampire city of Shuruk-Ba, and finally an encroachment into Vampyrium, the source of all vampires and the location that will be the focus of 2027; expect more boss fights and dangers as the second half of the region’s quest open up.



Of course, that’s for next year: As for 2025 content, that’s headlined by the arrival of limited-time Leagues to RS3 for the very first time. More details will be shared soon, but for now Jagex has confirmed their arrival this fall.

Those who have been waiting to see what happens next in the Tale of the Desert quest line will finally get their… uh… finale this year, continuing with the Pharaoh’s Folly quest on April 7th and concluding with Eclipse of the Heart on July 28th. These two quests promise new rewards for professions and a fight against the goddess of destruction Amascut herself.

Speaking of professions, this year is adding new level 110 caps to Runecrafting and Crafting as well as introducing a new Invention tool that can be augmented through Runecrafting and Thievery. Last but not least, Jagex has confirmed that an all-new skill is in development; Jagex points out that it is “still in the early stages of a very long path ahead” but promises this new skill will take the lessons from Archaeology and Necromancy to heart.

The full roadmap can be seen by clicking the image below, while the RuneScape keynote can be seen in full in the embed.