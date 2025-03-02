The MOP Up: Elder Scrolls Online lays out its March plans

Elder Scrolls Online published its schedule for March activities, which includes a set of PvP-focused login rewards, new endeavors, a Deathmatch weekend, the Jester’s Festival, and the release of Update 45 and the Fallen Banners dungeon pack on March 10th.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Escape from Tarkov wants to expand into Latin America and is offering a vastly reduced price — now just $20 — for players there to get into this extraction shooter.

PUBG creator Brendan Greene’s new game, Prologue: Go Wayback!, is difficult — but he doesn’t care if it beats you up.

“This hotfix addresses a number of issues identified following the launch of Season 15, while cracking down on players using methods to accelerate their progress through The Hunter’s Call much more quickly than intended,” said Sea of Thieves.

EverQuest II’s latest patch looks like it mostly targeted some small broken bits of the game to fix.

Materia Collective announced that soon it will be selling the Guild Wars 2: Living World Season 2 score book. “This collection brings all 19 tracks from Guild Wars 2: Living World Season 2 to life with stunning detail, offering a full conductor’s score for fans, music students, and composers alike.”

League of Legends devs talked about Hextech chests and more in their latest vlog:

Fragpunk is coming on March 6th — and has a trailer to prove it:

World of Warcraft’s devs shared how they built the game’s newest raid:

DayZ dropped its 1.7 update with “expanded areas on Sakhal, a reworked survival system, and enhanced audio-visual elements. This update also introduces key quality-of-life features such as a customizable boat decay system, improved backpack storage, and refined fishing mechanics:”