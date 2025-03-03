Apogea is a developing sandbox MMORPG that relishes challenge and a stated lack of direction

If you decided to blend RuneScape and Tibia together with the sensibilities of the more “hardcore” MMORPG lovers, then what you might end up is something like Apogea, a new in-development game from publisher/developer Trinitas that wears its hard-bitten proclivities on its sleeve.

“Apogea is a medieval fantasy MMORPG where you can immerse yourself in a seamless and intricate world brimming with secrets, quests, dangers, and, most importantly, other players. […] Here, triumphs are earned, not handed out. The journey is tough and the stakes are high. If you’re looking for a game that doesn’t hold your hand, this is it.”

The game promises character progression through three distinct combat vocations and a detailed skill tree, plenty of danger from NPC quests and PvP battles, and a vast world of widely varying biomes that run the gamut from forest to desert to swamps to caves. The game also promises it will not be pay-to-win, with a preview of what appears to be items from its in-game shop that grant benefits like a PvP flag, a house deed, and respecs, among other things.

Apogea is currently in a round of open testing, which came about after a decision to keep most testing available to Patreon patrons apparently wasn’t well-received among fans. As for a full release date, that’s planned for sometime around the second quarter of this year.