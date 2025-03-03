Ashes of Creation’s February devstream looks ahead to tropics, Phase 3, and the Rogue class

There’s an awful lot to digest from Ashes of Creation’s latest two-hour developer livestream. Currently, the MMO is in the middle of its Alpha Two testing, which began last November and is progressing over the course of a year in successive phases.

One of the biggest points of discussion for the devstream focused on a big update coming at the end of March that will add the Turquoise Sea tropical region (along with faster water mounts). Also bundled into this update will be the Rogue class and PvP sieges.

Past that, Intrepid Studios discussed several projects that it’s working on for Phase 3 and elsewhere. These projects include a two-handed axe, the game’s signature nodes, new gatherable materials, a time-to-kill fix, a hunting prototype, and an improved marketplace. The studio said that development is moving “significantly faster” in the past few months and that it fully plans to have the eastern continent in the game by the time launch happens.