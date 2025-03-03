Blade & Soul NEO’s Moonwater Plains adds returning zone, dungeons, and battlegrounds on March 11

Blade & Soul NEO is barely a week old here in the west, but already NC America is ready to drop a content update on Tuesday, March 11th, that brings new things to do for PvE and PvP-loving players.

The Moonwater Plains update will open the titular region and its story, along with a new heroic dungeon in the form of Blackram Supply Chain, the solo dungeon challenge of Mushin’s Tower, and two PvP battlefields in the form of the Beluga Lagoon battlefield and the FFA PvP zone of Skyhaven Bastion.

Of course these additions aren’t technically news; they’re the arrival of content pieces that players of B&S Live are familiar with, only with NEO’s visual spitshine and possibly adjusted mechanics. More details will be shared in the coming days, but for now fans know precisely when more is coming at least.