Dungeons and Dragons Online livestream dances around 64-bit server reveals and a possible progression server

With the 19th anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons Online in full swing and plenty of content coming down the pipeline in 2025, this quirky MMO has a lot going on these days. That busyness was reflected in last Friday’s devstream, which celebrated the nearly two decades of live operation and went over the recent producer’s letter with the producer herself.

A big free raid should be coming to DDO either this or next week, but a lot of attention is given to the upcoming new 64-bit servers, which are being hooked up right now. SSG said that it’s not setting any dates for the transfers or numbers of servers yet but will be getting information on the fresh realms to players soon.

The livestream also covered the new “progressively unlockable” dungeon questline that’s coming into the game to replace an older quest that has to be yanked for performance reasons and an overview of the Lamoria expansion that’s coming later this year. There have also been “internal conversations” about a possible DDO Classic or a progression server, although the team hasn’t pulled the trigger on that yet.