Monsters & Memories dates its next open playtest for April 11, firms up its early access launch plans

Monsters & Memories has had open test weekends a few times along its development track, so hearing about a new one isn’t necessarily a major surprise, but it’s still worth noting all the same: Niche Worlds Cult has confirmed the weekend of April 11th as its next open test time. The studio promises some “stress tests and quick spot checks” along the way in the lead-up to the open test. Interested fans are directed to the Discord to learn about when those will kick off.

In addition to the open playtest date, the studio’s latest progress report also confirms an update to its roadmap that once again pins down early 2026 for its launch into early access. This plan follows some initial preparations that include an open beta sometime before then.

Meanwhile, the rest of the report outlines its expense report, shares another long lineup of concept art and animation work for a variety of characters and locations, and several adjustments to things in-game like monster respawn times in various zones, better tooltips, and several crafting profession additions.