Overwatch 2 fields questions from players about its recently added perks system

The perks system that Overwatch 2 added with the launch of Season 15 appears to have gone over pretty well with players. Or maybe it’s become interesting enough that players have it on their minds a lot. Either way, there were a lot of questions that Blizzard answered in a recent AMA session that focused almost exclusively on perks.

Answers covered a variety of topics such as using perks as a way to increase character viability and some insight into how the system could possibly change heroes’ base abilities. The devs also provided some thoughts on balancing perks, such as reeling back the number of raw buff-granting perks, immediate plans to make them feel impactful overall, and some peeks into how Blizzard decides what to target. Incidentally, a mid-season patch is when most players can expect perk adjustments to land.

Non-perk-related topics included what weapon types the devs want to add to the shooter, assurance that newly added heroes will get dance emotes at some point later, and word of a new clash map that hopes to bring new designs to address some of the mode’s issues.