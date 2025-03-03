Path of Exile 2 talks up tower changes arriving in March, shares stats from the latest week of early access

Previews for the 0.2.0 update of Path of Exile 2 will continue to release until morale improves: The OARPG’s teaser thread for the patch arriving in March has gotten a fresh entry that specifically focuses on planned updates to endgame towers.

The update will grant tower maps the ability to spawn all content, including boss fights, meaning towers will have the same clear requirements as regular maps. Grinding Gear Games also confirms that tablet content from other nearby towers can also be applied to make those specific map runs even more full of things to blow up. A video waiting below summarizes what this portion of the update is bringing.

In other POE 2 news, GGG has shared an infographic of stats from last week’s activity and shared some artwork from the game’s art book. Art art art.

