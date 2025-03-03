Pixel-y multiplayer survivalbox Tinkertown confirms a launch on Nintendo Switch March 10

Over the past little while, Tinkertown has resurfaced to make some major reveals including a full release in 2023 and arrival to Xbox consoles in 2024. This cute looking pixel-art survival sandbox is back in our sights once again, as developer Headup Games has confirmed a launch to the Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, March 10th.

“Come to Tinkertown — a relaxed and refreshing new multiplayer sandbox gaming experience! Grab a shovel, pickaxe, or sword and enter a realm full of treasures, magic, and dangers. A magical place awaits you, where you can let your imagination run wild. Create your little fantasy kingdom — from a cozy adventurer’s hut with a garden to small towns with their own parks.”

For those who might not have tried this one on other platforms yet, Tinkertown has all of the hallmarks of survivalbox games like crafting, gathering, freeform building, and lots of recipes to discover in either solo or co-op play. The game doesn’t seem to have gotten any new additions other than its November 2.0 update and a follow-up bug-fixing patch, but that just means that Switch owners get a complete survival game on their handheld, and we’d say that’s pretty neat.



Tinkertown is out on Nintendo Switch on March 10th! 🌻 What better way to celebrate the start of spring than with our cozy building, crafting, and adventuring sandbox – now also on Switch 🥰 — Headup (@headup.bsky.social) 2025-02-21T16:01:45.515Z

source: press release