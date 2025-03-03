PSA: Reserve your LOTRO 64-bit server names today at noon

Heads-up for all Lord of the Rings Online players: The Great Server Migration of ’24 starts today. VIP players can reserve up to three names for their characters on the new 64-bit realms to ensure that they won’t be taken by others. You can do this simply by logging in starting at noon eastern and creating a trio of placeholders on whichever world to which you’re transferring all of your characters.

Today’s name reservations will be followed by Tuesday’s server transfers and Wednesday’s activation of the worlds. Transfers from previously closed servers are scheduled to start later this month.

As the new server communities form this week, one group’s already organized a fun event for Saturday: Players hoping to coalesce on the new US server Glamdring scheduled a “Walk to Mordor” player event for March 8th. And yes, chickens are welcome.

Finally, this past Friday’s LOTRO livestream talked some more about the 64-bit servers and showed off the new raid: