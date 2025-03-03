PSA: Reserve your LOTRO 64-bit server names today at noon

Heads-up for all Lord of the Rings Online players: The Great Server Migration of ’24 starts today. VIP players can reserve up to three names for their characters on the new 64-bit realms to ensure that they won’t be taken by others. You can do this simply by logging in starting at noon eastern and creating a trio of placeholders on whichever world to which you’re transferring all of your characters.
As the new server communities form this week, one group’s already organized a fun event for Saturday: Players hoping to coalesce on the new US server Glamdring scheduled a “Walk to Mordor” player event for March 8th. And yes, chickens are welcome.
Finally, this past Friday’s LOTRO livestream talked some more about the 64-bit servers and showed off the new raid: