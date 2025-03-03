PvPvE extraction RPG Dungeonborne will sunset in May after less than a year in early access

The yawning gulf of early access shutdowns has claimed yet another title. Dungeonborne, the medieval-styled first-person PvPvE extraction RPG that began early access last July, has now confirmed that it will sunset on Wednesday, May 28th, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

As of last week, the game has been removed from the Steam storefront, while players who already own the game will have between now and the shutdown date to play the game and use any remaining in-game items. It doesn’t appear that any refunds are being offered for the otherwise free-to-play title.

It would appear that this one just didn’t hit the right buttons for most players: Steam user reviews for the game have remained generally low, the game’s Steam concurrency absolutely tanked after its early access release, and MOP’s own Sam found it to be middling to disappointing at best. Even so, our condolences to any fans of the game.