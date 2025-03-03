Skull and Bones delays its second year of content to April 15 to execute ‘very ambitious and exciting plans’

If you were among those players champing at the bit to get into Skull and Bones’ second year of content, you’re going to unfortunately have to wait a bit, as Ubisoft Singapore has confirmed Year 2 Season 1 is being pushed back into Tuesday, April 15th, for a bit more touch-up.

The explanation given by Ubisoft for the delay is to act on feedback received from players in recent weeks regarding the launch of Season 4 as well as to ensure that its big ideas for Year 2 stick the landing. “We have very ambitious and exciting plans for the future of our game,” the announcement promises. “Our team has been working extremely hard to deliver on our ambitions, and we believe that this additional time will allow them to refine their work, ensuring we deliver all Y2S1 content at the best quality.”

In the meantime, the Founding anniversary event will be extended by another week until March 25th, followed by the return of the Azure Solstice event, which will run until the next season starts. As for what will be arriving with the major update, a showcase event is planned for April 14th along with details on helm empire updates arriving in the coming weeks.