Skyforge PC’s transfer to Innova hits a fresh delay that knocked the MMO offline all weekend

Skyforge has pinged our collective radar again for unfortunate reasons, we’re sorry to report. Readers may remember that last year, MY.GAMES elected to hand publishing of the MMORPG over to a US-based company called Music Guru and its chosen publisher, Innnova EU. Fans initially had a year to transfer their accounts, but that hit a snag when the launcher switchover was delayed.

At the time of that report, there was no ETA on when the switch would officially happen, but since then PC players received confirmation on February 26th of a new date of February 27th for the game to enter maintenance and come back online on the 28th – a mere 24 hours’ worth of notice. But that doesn’t matter because the transfer hit a significant snag along the way.



The devs came back on the 28th with new word that the team needed more time and had to keep the game offline all the way into Monday, March 3rd. “The technicians and the project team are still working hard to get all users into the game as soon as possible,” the devs promise. “We will inform you about the compensation of the lost game time after all the problems have been eliminated.”

It should be noted that the announcement states that the maintenance timeline is accurate “at the moment,” so it’s entirely possible that the game could be dark for a longer period of time. Ideally, any PC fans of Skyforge won’t be out of their game for too much longer.