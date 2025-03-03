Soulframe previews new social hubs, factions, and caster weapons coming in its next pre-alpha

Digital Extremes has once again poured informational maple syrup all over the waffle faces of Soulframe players in its most recent dev stream, specifically providing looks at new content coming with the multiplayer RPG’s Preludes 9 pre-alpha build. I am not apologizing for that mental image, but I will admit that I am typing this while being extremely hungry.

The video starts with another look at the caster weapons that were unveiled in early February, including peeks at how devs designed its sound, its animations, and some of its gameplay. Described as a set of wrist-mounted weapons, the new weapons let players fling balls of voltaic energy from what appears to be mid-range.



The devs also confirmed that two more factions will arrive alongside the Silent Rose faction: Alca’s Children, who are mostly dedicated to repairing the damage to nature that the Ode has inflicted; and Kith of Kings, a sort of valiant knight faction that wants to openly resist the Ode. The stream walked fans through each new faction’s social hub and also confirmed missions that will be available for these groups.

Preludes 9 also brings “station trees” that need to be healed in order to clear the fog of war on a map, with a new weapon being offered for healing all 15 of them, along with new runes and motes for weapons, which can apply “wild magic” effects and are described as a blend of “RPG gem slotting and weird Warframe ideas.” As for when P9 will release, all we’re getting is “very soon.”

The stream closed out with some plans for updates after P9 including confirmation of player trading that will include a way for those with primordial envoys (prime frames in other words) to make a version of the same character, work on enemy scaling systems that increase enemy difficulty as faction rep increases, and more concept art of enemies and weapons in progress.