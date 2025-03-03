WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery servers have ‘many many many months of content left,’ says Blizzard

The future of WoW Classic’s experimental Season of Discovery servers may be more rosy than once imagined. In a lengthy post, the project lead said that there are “many many many months of content left” for the realms after an expansion of the development pipeline, including the upcoming Scarlet Enclaves raid. “It, to me, is the most exciting thing I’ve gotten to work on yet,” he noted.

“We have months if not years of content that already exists and is coming,” Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield continued. “SoD will end in the sense in the sense that we will stop actively developing large amounts of new content, but it won’t be a hard date and we have no intention of closing SoD servers.”

Greenfield also spoke openly, if coyly, about the idea of Classic+ version of the MMO. “Everything we’ve done in SoD is for a reason,” he hinted. “There are some things in SoD that we will never do again, and there are many more things in SoD that we want to keep developing and carry forward.”