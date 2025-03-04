Eterspire adds its first two mounts with its latest update

Moving faster is important in any MMORPG, but in Eterspire players have been stuck moving at the speed of their own legs for far too long. Four-legged animals exist, but humanity had not mastered the art of riding on their backs! But at long last this technological hurdle has been overcome as the game proudly unveils the horse! Aside from standing in fields and whinnying, horses may also be used as a means of conveyance with the game’s newest patch, which adds the first two mounts to the in-game store if you want to go just a little bit faster.

That’s what mounts do. They make you run faster. Just like real horses. Life hack.

The patch contains more than horses, however. There are also two new side quests for players to engage in, the ability to deposit and withdraw multiple materials from the bank with a single tap, and improvements to the store interface that preview your character instead of a generic mannequin. All good things, albeit not necessarily comparable with the awesome power of riding on horses. The full patch notes are available right here, and credit goes to the writers of the patch notes for not just saying “honse” as a bullet point.