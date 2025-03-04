Final Fantasy XI looks forward to extended maintenance while delaying its race change feature

As a general rule of thumb, “extended maintenance” and “we’re delaying a major feature” are not things you want to see in a patch preview, especially one that is otherwise devoid of major changes. But that’s what the preview for Final Fantasy XI’s next major patch is all about. The race change feature, which was originally planned to come out with this patch, is being delayed until May, and another extended maintenance for all servers as part of modernizing hardware is planned for some point in March or April. An exact date will be announced when it is determined.

On the plus side, the next patch will include moving Limbus items to the shops of the Curio Vendor Moogles added to the game as part of Rhapsodies of Vana’diel, and of course there will be the usual refresher of Ambuscade enemies and items. So it is perhaps not the ideal set of announcements for an upcoming patch, but hey, can’t win ’em all.