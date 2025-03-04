Fractured Online boss says he’s signed a ‘big deal’ to secure the future of the MMO

Kickstarted MMORPG sandbox Fractured has either had a terrible year or a startling year, depending on how you look at it. In January, the devs admitted they had so little budget that they’d had to lay off more than half the dev team, meaning only three people were left to work on it. A month ago, Dynamight Studios vowed to players that it wouldn’t abandon the game, and better still, that it had plans to upgrade the MMO’s engine and secure fresh financial resources and energy for the game – but it wasn’t a publisher.

Well, even though Dynamight’s Jacopo Gallelli said the team could “go public” in just a “matter of days,” it’s now been a month with only a few teases, and we don’t know a whole lot more except that whatever deal was being worked on has indeed come to fruition.

“[Y]ou’ll be happy to know that the big deal I’ve mentioned more than once is SIGNED! The formal announcement with all the details (+ press releases and all of that) is in the making! A new course is approaching for Fractured Online! Cheers!”

So apparently we’re about to get a better picture of what’s going on. Here’s hoping it’s a better deal than the old Gamigo one!

Gallelli also told fans today that the servers will go down tomorrow for the release of new season rewards.