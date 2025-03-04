Guild Wars 2’s Janthir Wilds: Repentance content launches March 11

Guild Wars 2’s quarterly cadence marches onward next week as March 11th sees the formal launch of Repentance, the third content chunk (and therefore the second post-expansion chapter) of the Janthir Wilds campaign.

“The second chapter of Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds quarterly expansion content launches Tuesday, March 11 and brings with it a bevy of new rewards and challenging activities to stand alongside a new map: the Mistburned Barrens,” ArenaNet announced this morning. “Deep inside the ruins of Bava Nisos is the Mists gate that brought the otherworldly titans into Tyria. Players will delve into the mysteries of the mysterious mursaat, long a source of legend stretching back to the original Guild Wars, and contend with their arcane experiments that rendered their lands riven by spectral agony and bloodstone magic.”

“A new Mursaat Shadowcraft mastery track will aid players in their exploration of Repentance as they seek out the far corners of the new map.”

Naturally, the content includes new rewards: a new weapon and armor set, half a dozen new relics, new housing recipies, and of course, the Wizards Vault refresh. Endgamers will see the Convergence-centered 50-person battle against Greer, as well, in addition to the challenge mode for Mount Balrior.

Source: Press release