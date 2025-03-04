Massively OP Podcast Episode 508: Stars Reach fires up crowdfunding

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Stars Reach’s impressive Kickstarter, LOTRO’s pre-transfer update, another setback for ArcheAge Chronicles, a couple monster hunter games balancing out, and how to deal with ESO’s difficulty (or lack thereof).
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW, SWG
- News: Stars Reach’s Kickstarter hits it big
- News: LOTRO’s Update 43 falls a bit flat
- News: ArcheAge Chronicles loses Jake Song
- News: Dauntless sails off into the west while Monster Hunter Wilds debuts
- Mailbag: The trouble with ESO’s difficulty
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 508
- Podcast theme: “Academy” from EverQuest
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.