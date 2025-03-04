Massively OP Podcast Episode 508: Stars Reach fires up crowdfunding

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Stars Reach’s impressive Kickstarter, LOTRO’s pre-transfer update, another setback for ArcheAge Chronicles, a couple monster hunter games balancing out, and how to deal with ESO’s difficulty (or lack thereof).

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: