Midnight Murder Club unveils new game mode and ‘guest pass edition’ as it eyes March 13 early access

Since last summer we’ve been keeping an eye on Midnight Murder Club, a hide-and-seek multiplayer FPS that puts players into a dark mansion to sneak around in and shoot at one another while avoiding traps along the way. The shooter had a closed beta test last August that we checked out on OPTV, and since then it held open betas last September and December, after which point comms fell silent from developer Velan Studios.

That silence was finally broken last week when the studio made several new announcements, chief among them being an early access launch date of Thursday, March 13th, for PlayStation 5 and Steam. This date represents a delay from the shooter’s earlier plans, but that’s primarily because Velan has been working on a new game mode known as Wildcards, which lets players engage game-changing wrinkles played from a deck of held cards like corpses bursting into flames, super speed for all players, or hijacking toys sold by vendors. This mode is in addition to the existing Free for All, Thief in the Night, Team Deathmatch, and Headhunters modes.

In addition to the early access date, Velan confirmed the game will cost $20, which is also going to be the price for a “guest pass edition” that will let up to five other players join in on the game at no additional cost. “We’re really excited about the Guest Pass Edition because Midnight Murder Club is the perfect party game to play with friends,” reads the announcement. “Now players can simply invite their friends into the club and let the mayhem begin.”