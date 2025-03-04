Runes of Magic is turning 16 years old, and it’s giving you a new car

Runes of Magic is old enough to drive this month as the classic Runewaker MMORPG officially turns 16 years old. Publisher Gameforge has unleashed the anniversary festival in celebration – and it includes kind of a lot of events and quests.

Perhaps the most notable is the brand-new Festive Artillery minigame, which is just as sarcastic as it sounds, but there’s a new vehicle mount in it for you.

“The minigame can be accessed through 3 different Goblin NPCs (Located in Logar (Howling Mountains) / Varanas City (Silverspring) / Dalanis (Thunderhoof Hills). Once inside, the player will be greeted by different Goblins. Each with their own services, like starting the minigame, a shop etc. When the minigame starts, the player will be put into a Festive Artillery Vehicle. From here it is the objective to eliminate as many goblins as possible in the given timeframe and with the Skills that this special mount has. The more points the players can gather, the better the rank and reward is in the end. But the player has to be careful, some goblins will remove points when eliminated. Afterwards the player can visit the shop to purchase different items, which also include a new Festive Artillery Vehicle mount!”

We spy another 19 mini-events involving clowns, explosions, frogs, and finally something normal at the very end of the list: cake. Happy birthday, ROM!