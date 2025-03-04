The Quinfall promises better comms, dupe rollbacks, and avoidance of wipes as it adds a new anti-cheat

It’s been a pretty bumpy ride through early access for survival sandbox MMO The Quinfall, particularly in recent weeks when a coin duping exploit ran through the game, forcing Vawraek Technologies to temporarily turn off its central market. The entire kerfuffle has brought the studio forth with a pair of statements to address how its handled things, each with heavy promises to do better as early access continues.

“We understand the concerns regarding the current state of the game, and we want to assure you that we’re actively working on improvements,” Vawraek initially noted. “We understand that this has been a challenging period for everyone, and the reason for our silence was not a lack of action but rather our commitment to bringing meaningful updates rather than empty promises.”



This followed a larger dev blog that further promised to be more communicative, utilize server rollbacks if dupes occur again, and outlined plans to not use server wipes until after early access or in the case of severe technical issues.

The contrite post was then followed by a set of patch notes for an update that went out this past weekend, which introduced XIGNCODE3 anti-cheat, unspecified “server-side security enhancements,” server optimizations, and a lineup of bug fixes. Vawraek is also handing out 1,500 cash shop VCoins, ramping up XP rates by 50% for the next several days, and giving players special cosmetics.

“At the end of the day, we firmly believe that ‘from bugs to bounty’ is a journey we can overcome together,” the studio writes. “We are deeply grateful for your trust, patience, and support.”

While Steam reviews are pretty rough, the game has managed to hold on to quite a lot of its initial playerbase; as we type this, over 4500 players are logged in, compared to 5184 at peak. The fact that the game is currently on sale for 2 bucks likely has a lot to do with that.