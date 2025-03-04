Throne and Liberty outlines Talandre’s zones, instances, and system additions in deep-dive video

If you’ve got 30 minutes and a deep curiosity about Throne and Liberty’s upcoming Wilds of Talandre video, then you’re precisely the person that Amazon Games’ latest video digest is aimed at as publishing partner producer Godspeed (in an amazing outfit) and globalization design manager Tico (in a t-shirt) provide an extremely close look at what features the new patch is bringing. And if you don’t have 30 minutes, we’ve got you covered.

Some of the details shared aren’t necessarily new but contextualize what Talandre brings to T&L including the titular region and its six zones, the new Tier 2 gear that players can collect, and the sterner challenges of its new dungeons and boss fights; the region’s new open world abyss dungeons, the equipment that’s handed out to even survive Talandre, and the impact of Tier 2 gear are just some of the touch points.



The devs then dig into the weapon mastery revamp, which will grandfather weapon mastery progression from the old system to the new. Major updates for weapon progression include the ability for players to use collected weapon XP to any weapon nodes they want without any restrictions or timers, new benefits for tank and healer weapons to dish out better DPS, and several nodes that grant shared benefits for a character. They also discuss the equipment syncing feature that was showcased earlier.

A portion of the video is dedicated to Nebula Island, the newly arriving FFA PvPvE zone. It’s here when the devs talk about one of the region’s bosses, suggest that players should be in a party when exploring the zone, and confirm that the location will be where the MMORPG’s most powerful accessories will be found.

Finally the devs discuss the artifact system, which is made up of six pieces that combine together in order to confer stat bonuses, buffs for certain abilities, and new active abilities. Players don’t need to wait until they have all six items to use the system, though obviously having a full set will grant the most benefit. As for getting artifact pieces, they can be found in Nebula Island or the abyss dungeons in Talandre.