War Thunder’s addition of an iconic jet headlines the Hornet’s Sting update arriving in mid-March

Military vehicle nerds likely already know what the major addition to War Thunder will be simply by the update’s name alone, but just in case you don’t fall into that bucket, the PvP vehicle battler is adding the infamous F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet to its roster when the Hornet’s Sting update arrives in mid-March.

The Hornet has been a key weapon in US Naval and Marine combat, seeing service in major offensives including Libya, the Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm, and the Balkans and Afghanistan, was the former signature jet used by the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, and has also seen service in the military of other countries including Canada, Finland, and Australia. The in-game version will come in three variants: the American F/A-18A and F/A-18C variants and the Finnish F/A-18C, each with their own unique armaments.

The F/A-18 is just one of dozens of new vehicles promised in the update along with the HMS Warspite battleship and the Mk.I Harry Hopkins light tank, while other features for the patch include visual updates to the Rine, Sinai, and Jungle maps. A look at some of these map updates and vehicles awaits in the trailer below.



source: press release