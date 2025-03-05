Black Desert is a promoting a Korea tourism package inspired by Land of the Morning Light

Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light and Land of the Morning Light: Seoul expansions have been a beacon of historical transmedia synergy over the last couple of years, rooted as they are in actual Korean folklore and tied inextricably to Korean culture, not just a fantasy world. So maybe it should come as no huge shock that Pearl Abyss is collaborating with a government agency to promote tourism in Korea with a heavy emphasis on the expansion’s folklore.

Yes, today Pearl Abyss revealed a real-world travel package designed around LOTML, in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization, a “quasi-governmental agency focused on providing international tourism information services.”

“Embark on a journey to the Land of the Morning Light with Black Desert x Korean Tourism Organization!” Pearl Abyss says. “This product is a travel package planned in collaboration with travel agencies Klook and Lecirt, and the Korea Tourism Organization to introduce Korea and the Land of the Morning Light to Adventurers.”

Depending on which package a curious gamer might buy – and during which season – the tourism outfit would dispatch guests to the actual Gyeongbokgung Palace, folk villages, multiple fortresses, temples, a traditional market, and heritage parks, all of which are represented in the game itself. It isn’t an all-encompassing trip, and no prices are given, but it sounds as if you’d be handling your own booking and lodging and then paying for the tourism service itself, which includes some local transportation, attraction tickets, and a guide who speaks English, Chinese, or Japanese. And naturally, there are some in-game perks for players who participate too.

Obviously, most players aren’t in a position to up and fly to Korea for fun, although it sounds amazing and we’re jealous of those who can swing it. If your interest is piqued, you’ll want to read all the fine print.