Brighter Shores says combat updates are on schedule as testing continues

The tuning of combat in Brighter Shores that Fen Research has been talking about for a couple of months is now updating behind the scenes. At least behind the scenes if you’re not in the beta branch of the early access sandbox, anyway, though that beta build has seen an update that was shared publicly. So it’s less like a cloth curtain and more like a bead curtain.

Much of what’s being changed is understandably pretty granular, with updates to weapon infusion meant to limit players getting too wealthy (the fun police decree it so), better balancing between different tiers of gear, higher levels for some side quest bosses, and a variety of bug fixes.

As for when any of these combat changes are coming, lead dev Andrew Gower is still deeply non-committal: The shared beta patch notes only promise a timeline of “soon” and a reply to another tweet simply says that the rework is not delayed and on track. Followers of the game can at least take comfort in the fact that forward progress is being made at least.