Destiny 2 previews Heresy act two’s Court of Blades activity and new rewards arriving next week

It’s time for the next act of the Heresy episode in Destiny 2 on March 11th, and that means a new repeatable activity to grind out for goodies. However, those who perhaps found the fun in the original shooter’s Court of Oryx activity might find this new thing enjoyable as well.

Bungie took the wraps off of the Court of Blades, a new fireteam activity where players fight their way through arenas of enemies of escalating difficulty to compete for the mantle of the Taken King, using buff-granting runes and applying run-modifying augmentations along the way. The studio says it tried to hearken back to the Court of Oryx while also offering a shorter and less stressful activity that lets players “come and just slay out for 10 minutes.”



The stream also granted a look at some of the new weapons arriving in the upcoming patch including a glaive kinetic weapon, a void bow, a sidearm, and a “terrifying” fusion rifle. Bungie also confirmed the return of the Guardian Games event will also start on the same day as act two.

Finally the broadcast closed with some peeks at act three’s additions, namely a Rite of the Nine event that will feature contest mode variants of three of the shooter’s older dungeons, though the studio does promise it will be available to players of all power levels as well as open to free players.