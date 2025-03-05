Elite Dangerous pauses new colony establishment to address an unspecified ‘important issue’

The first week of system colonization’s open beta in Elite: Dangerous has passed, and it’s been an extremely active week, with over 8,000 systems claimed and 13,000 facilities completed so far. However, Frontier Developments has also run into the mechanic’s first major problem, which has forced the developer to put a freeze on new colony establishing for the time being in order to address it.

Specific details about what the problem is were not shared by FDev, but the announcement did class it as “an important issue that needs to be addressed,” stressing that this unnamed issue “greatly impacts the ability to claim systems and needs more thorough investigation.” FDev further didn’t specify how long the new colony pause would stay in effect but did promise to work on it “as a matter of urgency” and to share more information as quickly as possible.

Previously established colonies will still move forward to any new phases and anyone who was making colonization progress before this freeze will not have their progress reset, nor are any rollbacks planned; this simply affects the ability to establish new colonies for now. The announcement also repeats that the colonization feature is in a beta state and so changes and adjustments are always on the table. For now, players looking to plant their flags in the black of space will need to wait for an indeterminate length of time.