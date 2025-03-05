Fallout 76 hopes to convert you into a ghoul on March 18

Until now, Fallout 76 has offered one and only one racial choice for the game (ugly human). But that’s all going to change on March 18th when player ghouls arrive in the online RPG.

Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul is coming in less than two weeks with the option to transform your character into an immortal noseless being. Where’d your nose go? Probably Hawaii. It deserves a vacation from all your sniffles.

“Glow of the Ghoul is all about the Ghouls. This theme is for the mutated, the irradiated, the glowing and the feral of the wasteland. Even if you’re not going the way of the ghoul, be sure to decorate your C.A.M.P. in the most radiation-ridden and dilapidated way to make all your ghoulfriends feel at home. Toxic waste looks good in any C.A.M.P.,” Bethesda said.

The studio also posted an event schedule for Fallout 76 through June. Season 21 and the next update should arrive in June as well.