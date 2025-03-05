Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida is no longer on Square-Enix’s board of directors – which he wanted to leave already

So normally when we post about someone no longer holding a position within a company, that is a cause for some consternation or perhaps concern. And we can understand if someone’s first thought upon learning that Final Fantasy XIV’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida is no longer part of the Square-Enix board of directors is concern. But that requires not knowing that Yoshida has wanted off of the board for some time, having said in 2023 that he wanted wanted to quit the board but was not allowed to do so.

Yoshida’s reason for wanting to leave was just that he prefers making games, and as he remains the producer and director for FFXIV as well as retains his executive officer role… well, it’s not as if he isn’t already wearing plenty of hats. Just one fewer hat moving forward (which is probably for the best as the man is a known workaholic). These changes also won’t fully take effect until April, so don’t fret for the future of Yoshi-P; he’s probably chilling in response. Assuming your definition of “chilling” means “doing some of his other jobs.”